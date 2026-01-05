Phnom Penh Crown FC have opened up a two-point lead at the top of the Cambodian Premier League (CPL) 2025/26 after beating basement side Life FC last night.

After an intense, scoreless first half, Eam Ratana broke through for Crown in the 71st minute before further goals from Moses Dyer in the 88th minute and Andres Nieto late in the game (90th+1) sealed the victory for the former champions.

After 13 matches, Crown have collected 33 points – two points ahead of second-placed Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng, but who has played a match more.

Back-to-back champions Svay Rieng appear to have lost motivation after falling to their second loss in two matches.

After losing to Boeung Ket FC last week, Svay Rieng could not get past Visakha yesterday after falling to a 2-1 defeat, that too, after taking the lead through Kriya Sareth’s 19th-minute finish.

Visakha made sure of the full points on the road with two quick goals from Pisoth Lim in the 27th minute and Park Jung Bin (30th).

