Red Bull Racing Honda is delighted to announce a new partnership with Oracle, one of the world’s leading Cloud Infrastructure providers, that will see the technology giant join the Team’s charge in a strategic partnership that will span several areas of the business.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Oracle will bring its cutting-edge Marketing Cloud products and customer experience technologies to develop a greatly enriched fan experience that will introduce new and exciting ways to engage and interact with the sport’s global audience, including new fans, throughout the Formula One season.

Oracle also brings a wealth of knowledge in data analytics and plans to develop a roadmap with Red Bull Racing Honda engineers to expand on the Team’s existing data science and analysis tools over the coming seasons.

Specifically, Oracle’s market leading Cloud platform will enable wider use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to optimize both the Teams’ on and off-track performance.

Welcoming the new partnership, Red Bull Racing Honda Team Principal, Christian Horner, said: “This is a hugely significant partnership for Red Bull Racing Honda. Oracle is a massive organization that has been at the forefront of technical innovation for more than four decades. As one of the industry’s most recognized and trusted names in database management and cloud computing, Oracle brings huge capability, innovation and expertise to many of the world’s largest and most successful businesses. To be able to tap into that exceptional power and knowledge is a major step forward for our Team. Oracle’s expertise will touch many areas of the business from the development of major fan engagement and brand building mechanisms to providing rich new resources across the Team, including within the engineering and design departments.”

Oracle Chief Marketing Officer, Ariel Kelman, commented: “This is the perfect alliance of two organizations that share a passion for design, performance, and winning. Red Bull Racing didn’t win multiple Drivers’ Championships and Constructors’ Championships in its relatively young existence without pushing boundaries. Oracle is committed to working with Red Bull Racing Honda to discover and create the technologies and designs that will allow it to surpass expectations and set new standards in Formula One.”

Oliver Hughes, Red Bull Racing Honda Chief Marketing Officer, added: “We’re excited to bring a major partner such as Oracle into Formula One, and with a focus on pushing the limits in everything that we do, finding the right partner for our journey to the Cloud was absolutely crucial. Layering Oracle’s CX Marketing Cloud expertise with Red Bull Racing Honda’s creativity and global fanbase is going to open up the next chapter in our evolving martech journey, and hopefully deliver something unique and special for our fans. From a technology perspective, our engineering team can’t wait to get their hands on the array of tools that Oracle have to offer in order to bolster our data science and AI teams with world-beating expertise.”

This new and exciting partnership will kick off at the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix later this week, with Oracle branding appearing on the RB16B, driver race suits and additional Team assets.

