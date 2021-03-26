The venues for the 31st SEA Games has been announced by the Vietnam Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The SEA Games 2021 will be held in Vietnam from 21 November to 2 December 2021 with Hanoi being the main host city alongside other provinces to host the 40 sports and 520 events that will be contested.

The My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi will host the track and field while Quan Ngua Indoor Stadium will hold gymnastics, artistic gymnastics and aerobics events.

The Hanoi National Centre for Sport Training and Competition will be the venue for shooting, rifling, archery, weightlifting, athletics and petanque.

Taekwondo events will be held at the Tay Ho Competition Hall, fencing events at the Hanoi Indoor Games Gymnasium, judo and kurash at Hoai Duc Competition Hall, wushu at Cau Giay Competition Hall, pencak silat at Bac Tu Liem Competition Hall, classic wrestling and freestyle wrestling at Gia Lam Competition Hall, Vovinam at Soc Son Competition Hall, dance sports at Long Bien Competition Hall, and Jujitsu at Dan Phuong Competition Hall.

Other competitions will be held at My Dinh Water Sport Palace, Thanh Tri, Hoang Mai and Ha Dong Competition Halls.

Bowling events will take place at Royal City Hanoi and electronic sports at the National Convention Centre.

The northern province of Hoa Binh will host road and mountain biking events.

Meanwhile, the northern province of Bac Ninh will host boxing, kickboxing, tennis, indoor handball and karate competitions.

Muay, golf, triathlon and duathlon events will take place in Vinh Phuc while women’s football, volleyball, beach handball, chess and Chinese chess events will be held in Quang Ninh.

Rowing, canoeing, kayaking competitions are scheduled to be held in Hai Phong city, table tennis in Hai Duong province and badminton in Bac Giang provinces.

Men’s football is due to take place at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Nam Dinh and Phu Tho provinces.

Men’s futsal is to be organised in Ha Nam province.

Like this: Like Loading...