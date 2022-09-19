Terengganu won two out of three titles in eSports’ Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 edition as Negeri Sembilan denied them the clean sweep.

Terengganu was victorious in the doubles event of the Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 with the duo of Muhammad Afiq Qusyairi Zamzuri and Muhammad Faizal Razali emerging 2-0 winners over the pair from Johor.

They then turned on the power in the team event of the Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 to once again beat Johor by the same 2-0 scoreline.

The Terengganu team consisted of Muhammad Afiq Qusyairi Zamzuri, Muhammad Faizal Razali, Muhammad Hanis Kamsah and Muhammad Rafiq Firdaus Junus.

In the singles event of the Pro Evolution Soccer 2021, Negeri Sembilan Leong Yoke Kuan prevented a Terengganu clean sweep when he beat Terengganu’s Muhammad Rafiq Firdaus Junus 2-1 in the final.

