The Cambodian national team will play two friendly matches in Japan as part of their preparation for the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 next month.

The team under head coach Koji Gyotoku will start training in Phnom Penh first before heading to Japan from 14 to 22 July 2026.

For the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, Cambodia have been drawn in Group A against defending champions Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

Group B will see Thailand up against Malaysia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.

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