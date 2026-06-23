New interior featuring a panoramic display, a digital user experience, and enhanced functionality

Adaptive cruise assist plus, trained parking, and remote parking function for greater comfort and safety

New digital daytime running light signatures and specific badges for the Audi S3 and RS 3 in the Singleframe

The A3 model series has been widely popular for generations. Now, the compact class is getting an upgrade, focusing on the redesigned interior with a panoramic display as well as a wider range of driver-assist systems. The A3 series is becoming more capable and more digital.

Whether it’s a Sportback, Sedan, or allstreet; a traditional gasoline or diesel engine; a plug-in hybrid; or the sporty S3 and RS 3 models: the A3 lineup offers immense variety to meet a wide range of needs. Going forward, all models will feature a new interior and enhanced equipment.

Interior: a modern panorama

A3 models will now come with a completely new cockpit layout. The centerpiece is the curved display, comprising the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the 12.8-inch MMI panoramic display. The dashboard complements this redesign: the decorative inlay is wider than before and forms a continuous horizontal line from the instrument cluster to the passenger door.

There are four material options to choose from, namely carbon fiber, Dinamica microfiber, and two textile fabrics: “Light crepe” is now also available alongside the familiar “Impressum black.” The center console also has a new look: the cell phone tray is now oriented toward the driver’s seat and offers 25-watt wireless charging.

All steering wheels in the upgraded A3 models feature a physical scroll wheel integrated into the multifunction buttons. Regardless of the features, customers can choose between three different steering wheel designs: two double-spoke versions and a three-spoke, flat-top-and-bottom design for the S line and S models.

Assistance systems: reliable support in everyday driving

The range of driver assist systems is expanding significantly. Audi is grouping the key systems into a new three-tier package structure: Tech, Tech plus, and Tech pro. They make everyday driving easier, improving both comfort and safety.

The core system is the adaptive cruise assist plus. It combines adaptive cruise control with active lane guidance at speeds of up to 210 km/h. For vehicles equipped with an automatic transmission, the system assists with longitudinal and lateral guidance, taking road markings, roadside structures, and surrounding traffic into account.

On highways, the system can change lanes by itself when the turn signal is triggered. As a new feature, adaptive cruise assist plus enables automatic braking at red lights. If the vehicle has not come to a complete stop, the A3 will automatically drive on when the light turns green.

For the first time, the longitudinal and lane guidance systems also use swarm data, meaning the vehicle adjusts its own speed to the average speed of the road. With online data, adaptive cruise assist can maintain the vehicle’s lane even without visible road markings, increasing comfort in rural and urban traffic.

Use of online data for adaptive cruise assist is included for three years after vehicle delivery. Customers can then extend the term for a fee.

Four wide-angle surround-view cameras provide a 360-degree image of the vehicle’s immediate surroundings for easy parking and maneuvering. The image is shown in 3D on the MMI, where multiple views can be selected and adjusted via the touch display.

For example, there is a fully pannable and zoomable 3D exterior view, including a virtual bird’s-eye perspective of the vehicle and its surroundings. Helpful guide lines make it easier to stay oriented while maneuvering. When pulling into a car wash, for instance, a 3D view of the vehicle along with on-screen guide lines helps the driver position the A3 perfectly between the side rails.

In addition, park assist plus and pro use the cameras to detect parking lines, allowing the vehicle to pull in and out of parking spaces on its own. The A3 handles steering, acceleration, braking, and gear shifting. Once the driver has activated the feature on the MMI touch display, they can sit back and relax while the vehicle is automatically guided into the parking space.

With park assist pro, a remote function is included. This means the driver can exit the vehicle before parking or wait until the vehicle has pulled out of the space before getting in. This is particularly useful in tight parking spaces, whether parallel or perpendicular to the road. The A3 performs the maneuver independently as soon as the driver initiates the process in the myAudi app on their smartphone.

Another new feature in the A3 models is trained parking, which allows the vehicle to memorize specific parking maneuvers. If a carport or garage is difficult to access, the A3 only needs to be trained once and will be able to park automatically from then on.

The vehicle steers, accelerates, brakes, and shifts gears by itself. The same applies to exiting a parking space. The MMI can store up to five parking maneuvers over a distance of 50 meters. Each maneuver can be given its own name.

Digitalization: smarter features, better information

Audi connect makes driving the A3 more convenient and efficient. A versatile range of digital services provide information before, during, and after every journey. New remote functions allow users to check not only the vehicle’s parked location – displayed on a map in the smartphone app – but also the status of the parking brake, lights, and any doors or windows that may have been left open.

In addition, the myAudi app provides a full overview of mileage, fuel level, remaining range, tire pressure, oil level, and service intervals. It also allows convenient remote control of the auxiliary heating as well as remote locking and unlocking of the vehicle.

With functions on demand, a wide variety of features can be added at a later date. New to the lineup is a package that optimizes bass reproduction, balances volume levels between sources, and improves the quality of compressed audio signals. Also available is virtual surround sound, which simulates a variety of acoustic environments – from concert hall to recording studio.

Variety of models: a broad portfolio for every need

The A3 lineup is exceptionally versatile. Joining the classic Sportback and the elegant Sedan, the A3 allstreet arrived in spring 2024 as the latest addition to the compact family. The crossover offers three centimeters more ground clearance than the Sportback, a higher seating position, and a distinctive off-road look.

The A3 family also covers a wide range of powertrains. Gasoline and diesel engines are available in power levels of 85 kW (116 PS)3 and 110 kW (150 PS)4.

The A3 e-hybrid is offered as a plug-in hybrid with system outputs of 150 kW (204 PS)5 and 200 kW (272 PS)6. Its electric range is up to 143 kilometers in the combined WLTP cycle, and the battery can be fully recharged in around half an hour thanks to DC charging. The trailer load of the A3 e-hybrid models is now 1,700 kilograms, which is 300 kilograms more than before.

The sporty variants S3 and RS 3 offer particularly agile handling. Both models feature quattro all-wheel drive and the torque splitter, enabling fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels for enhanced driving dynamics. The S3 is powered by a 245 kW (333 PS) 7, 8, 9

Both models are distinguished by their specific badge in the Singleframe and a unique digital daytime running light signature. The RS 3 has signaled its sporting character with a checkered flag design since the start of its current generation, and now the S3 has a distinctive signature of its own.

Drivers can choose from four different daytime running light designs for the Matrix LED headlights and customize their selection via the MMI. Three of the four signatures have been completely redesigned for the base model.

Pricing and availability

A3 models with the new features will be available at dealerships from mid-September 2026. Prices start at 31,850 euros for the A3 Sportback, while the A3 Sportback e-hybrid10 is available from 45,350 euros. The Audi S3 starts at 57,200 euros. The Audi RS 3 is available from 68,500 euros.

Like this: Like Loading...