The Yatsushiro Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2026 (BAJC 2026), which commences on Friday, promises more than a battle for medals and continental supremacy. For many of Asia’s brightest young talents, the championships represent an opportunity to announce themselves on the international stage and take the first major step towards badminton stardom.

The tournament, to be held from June 26 to July 5, has long served as a launching pad for future champions, successfully producing some of the sport’s biggest names, including Olympic champions, world champions and Asian champions such as Lin Dan, Taufik Hidayat, Chen Long, Akane Yamaguchi, Kento Momota, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Wang Zhiyi and Wang Chang.

As another generation prepares to take centre stage in Yatsushiro, several emerging stars have already begun making waves on the junior circuit. Defending champions China arrive with arguably the deepest squad led by reigning Asian junior girls’ singles champion Yin Yi Qing and fellow standout Liu Si Ya, last year’s silver medallist. In the boys’ division, Luo Jing Yu, Xu Jining and Hong Tianyu headline a formidable line-up capable of extending China’s dominance.

Host nation Japan will pin their hopes on girls’ singles top seed Yuzuno Watanabe and rising star Shunki Hagiwara. Watanabe has already established herself among the continent’s elite juniors and is expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the championships.

Chinese Taipei’s Yih Chung-Hsiang enters the tournament as the top seed in the boys’ singles and one of the favourites for individual honours. His consistency and impressive performances over the past year have marked him as one of the players to watch.

Malaysia’s challenge, meanwhile, will revolve around Kong Wei Xiang, one of the country’s most promising prospects. Fresh from a breakthrough season, the national Under-18 champion is looking to continue his rise against Asia’s best. He will be joined by fellow talents Lee Lucas and Tee Carine, both regarded as key figures in Malaysia’s next generation.

Thailand, traditionally one of the region’s strongest junior programmes, boast a wealth of talent led by reigning world junior champion Anyapat Phichitpreechasak (Girls’ singles). Alongside Punnatat Prempunpong, Yataweemin Ketklieng and Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul, Thailand once again possess the depth to challenge for honours.

India also arrive with a promising group of youngsters, including Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Tanvi Patri, Jagsher Singh Khangurra and Shaina Manimuthu, all of whom have shown encouraging progress on the international junior circuit.

The United Arab Emirates continue to make strides in youth badminton through players such as Riyan Malhan and Adam Jeslin, while Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen and Singapore’s Sophie Likwan are among several emerging names eager to spring surprises.

South Korea, meanwhile, will look to players such as Jeong Da Hwan to continue the country’s proud tradition of producing world-class talent.

While team glory will dominate the headlines during the opening week, the individual championships could provide a glimpse into badminton’s future. Judging by the quality assembled in Yatsushiro, the next generation of world champions may already be waiting in the wings.

Players to Watch

China: Yin Yi Qing, Liu Si Ya, Luo Jing Yu, Xu Jining, Hong Tianyu.

Japan: Yuzuno Watanabe, Shunki Hagiwara, Saki Matsumoto.

Chinese Taipei: Yih Chung-Hsiang.

Malaysia: Kong Wei Xiang, Lee Lucas, Tee Carine.

Thailand: Anyapat Phichitpreechasak, Punnatat Prempunpong, Yataweemin Ketklieng.

India: Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Tanvi Patri, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Shaina Manimuthu.

United Arab Emirates: Riyan Malhan, Adam Jeslin.

South Korea: Jeong Da Hwan.

Vietnam: Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen.

Singapore: Sophie Likwan.

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