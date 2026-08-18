Ronan Dunne performs as a part of content piece ‘Another Round’ in Dublin, Ireland, December 18, 2025. // Simon Lazewski / Red Bull Content Pool

The YouTube edit also goes behind the scenes to show Dunne’s 60-runs-per-week training block and his solo time-trial approach on his own Irish downhill line.

Ronan Dunne’s rise in downhill mountain biking continues to gain momentum, with a new YouTube edit showcasing him on his personal track in Co. Wicklow, Ireland.

The short film captures Dunne dialing in speed and line choice on a demanding black-grade line he built himself, emphasizing precision and repetition over head-to-head racing: no start gate, no rivals, just Ronan, his home-built line, and the stopwatch.

The track measures 651 meters in length with a 151-meter vertical drop, featuring the kind of steep, technical terrain that has become Dunne’s signature on the global stage.

During his current training block, he logs around 60 runs per week across four sessions, using the track to refine braking zones, body position, and rhythm sections in a controlled, time-trial format.

Dunne has spoken openly about his mindset heading into the 2026 season, including his recovery from injury and his focus on consistency and confidence on the bike. This edit offers a raw look at that process: one rider, one clock, and a home-built line where the only opponent is the stopwatch.

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