Somyot Poompunmuang, the President of the FA of Thailand (FAT) has announced that Thai League One and Thai League Two will re-start in September 2020 and ends on May 2021.

This provided that the issue with COVID-19 will see a reduction in the next few months.

“If the COVID-19 situation does not become worse, the leagues should be able to restart in September and end in May 2021,” said Somyot after FAT’s meeting with stakeholders of both leagues this week.

“The cup competitions will be organised as usual.”

Somyot said that if the league resumes in September and ends in May, it will be a permanent fixture that follows that of the European leagues.

