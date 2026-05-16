Defending champions Thai So Nam Ho Chi Minh City collected their second full points in the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2026 after beating Hanoi FC 6-1.Thai Son Nam took less than a minute to take the lead through Nguyen Thinh Phat before Macedo Basilio Henrique scored the first two of his three goals in the fourth minute and 13th minute for the score to stand at 3-0 at the break.Two quick goals from Nguyen Hoang Quan (22nd minute) and Chu Van Tien (24th) put Thai Son Nam comfortably ahead, as Henrique then completed his hat-trick in the 28th minute.Hanoi pulled a late consolation from Tran Tung Lam in the 34th minute.With the win, Thai Son Nam stayed second at the standings behind Thai Son Bac, who are ahead on better goal difference, following their crushing 9-0 win over Luxury Ha Long.Nguyen Da Hai smashed in a hat-trick (5th, 6th and 38th minute) followed by a brace from Tran Quang Nguyen (10th and 18th).The rest of the goals for Thai Son Bac were scored by Nguyen Trong Kien (21st), Vu Ngoc Anh (22nd), and two own goals from Do Minh Quan (28th and 36th). #AFF

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