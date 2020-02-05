Thailand A and B are in firm control of the SAT International Futsal Championship 2020 after they each overcame their opponents with relative ease.

Thailand A beat Tajikistan 2-0 as Thailand B triumphed 5-0 over a young Iranian side.

Thailand A made sure of their third full points off goals from captain Kritsada Wongkaeo in the 26th minute and then Jetsada Chudech in the 40th minute.

Thailand B overwhelmed Iran 5-0 with goals from Tanakul Vichienkun (11th minute), Suthiporn Kladcharoen (19th and 36th) and then Watchara Laisri (19th and 20th).

Current Standings

No Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Thailand B 2 2 0 0 9 2 +7 6 2 Thailand A 2 2 0 0 6 3 +3 6 3 Iran 3 2 0 1 8 7 +1 6 4 Tajikistan 3 0 0 3 4 9 -5 0 5 Malaysia 2 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0