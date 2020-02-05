Thailand A and B are in firm control of the SAT International Futsal Championship 2020 after they each overcame their opponents with relative ease.
Thailand A beat Tajikistan 2-0 as Thailand B triumphed 5-0 over a young Iranian side.
Thailand A made sure of their third full points off goals from captain Kritsada Wongkaeo in the 26th minute and then Jetsada Chudech in the 40th minute.
Thailand B overwhelmed Iran 5-0 with goals from Tanakul Vichienkun (11th minute), Suthiporn Kladcharoen (19th and 36th) and then Watchara Laisri (19th and 20th).
Current Standings
|No
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Thailand B
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|6
|2
|Thailand A
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|6
|3
|Iran
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|6
|4
|Tajikistan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|0
|5
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|0