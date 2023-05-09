Thailand and Cambodia have completed the semifinals cast of the Women’s Football event at the SEA Games 2023 following the completion of the Group B matches last night.

Thailand emerged as group winners following their 3-0 win over Cambodia as the latter settled for the runners-up spot.

The Thais made sure of the full points off goals from Panittha Jeeratanapavibul (23rd minute), Nualanong Muensri (45th) and Jiraporn Mongkoldee (90th) for them to take the group.

In the meantime, Singapore beat Laos 2-1 to complete the fixtures in the group as they found the back of the net through Nicole Lim (45th minute) and Nur Izzati Rosni (61st).

Laos’ only goal of the game came late in the 90th minute off Dalavone Sophabmixay.

The semifinals of the Women’s Football event will be played on 12 May 2023 at the RSN Stadium.

