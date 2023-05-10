PATRÓN Tequila, the world’s No. 1 super-premium tequila[1], is revving up its presence at F1 in a big way, announcing today its official partnership with the No. 1 racing team on the circuit.

The relationship comes as Bacardi, one of the world’s leading super-premium spirits houses, connects its family of brands with the Oracle Red Bull Racing family.

With PATRÓN Tequila at the helm, the Bacardi family of brands, among the likes of BACARDÍ Rum, GREY GOOSE Vodka and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin, will become the first-ever official global spirits partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

“This partnership celebrates two iconic leading brands coming together to create a simply perfect collaboration for the most passionate F1 fans,” said Kathy Parker, President & Global Chief Marketing Officer of PATRÓN.

“This is one of the most exciting times in the history of motorsport for us; expanding our presence in the world of F1 was a natural next step for us and we’re thrilled to be doing it with the No. 1 team on the circuit.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing, who hold multiple Constructors’ and Drivers’ world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, are continuing to lead the pack on the track and with the pursuit of ultimate performance.

Just as PATRÓN goes to extraordinary lengths to deliver perfection in every drop of its 100% naturally perfect tequila, Oracle Red Bull Racing displays the same tireless dedication to perfection-from the drivers to the crews to the passionate fans who live for the sport and team.

This partnership also further deepens the brand’s connection to PATRÓN familia member and beloved Mexican racing icon Checo Pérez, one of Oracle Red Bull Racing Team’s breakout drivers.

“Checo goes to extraordinary lengths to deliver perfection at every turn,” said Parker. “We’ve been so proud to have him as part of our PATRÓN familia and this new endeavor with his five-time world champion racing team extends our relationship even more.”

Over the weekend, PATRÓN kicked off this exciting relationship with Oracle Red Bull Racing at the U.S. Grand Prix in Miami, sharing the news during the PATRÓN Pit Stop experience on Cinco de Mayo.

The PATRÓN Pit Stop featured a showstopping performance from global superstar Becky G, who introduced Oracle Red Bull Racing principal and CEO, Christian Horner, and Perez as they surprised guests attending the exclusive party with a video from the duo announcing the partnership.

Guests toasted the announcement with flutes of PATRÓN EL ALTO as they celebrated the night away along the iconic Miami waterfront. In the weekend the festivities continued as PATRÓN and numerous influencers in the world of F1 came together to toast a simply perfect weekend and win at the official Oracle Red Bull Racing after party in Wynwood.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Bacardi Limited family of brands to the Oracle Red Bull Racing Family. They are a powerhouse of brands whose ethos and outlook align closely with our own,” said Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

“The Bacardi company is synonymous with success and parallels our own Team in many respects. PATRÓN is the world’s number one tequila and we are the world’s number one race team. It is a very exciting time and we very much look forward to what is to come as the partnership pioneers a new era of collaboration for Oracle Red Bull Racing.”

