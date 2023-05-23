Thanh Hoa FC stayed top of the 2023 Night Wolf V. League 1 following their superb 2-2 away draw to Gai Lai this week at the Pleiku Stadium.

Two goals in the second half through Conrado (58th minute) and then Bruno Catanhede (77th) had given Thanh Hoa the 2-1 lead after Tran Minh Vuong had put Gia Lai ahead earlier in the 23rd minute.

And while Thanh Hoa were hoping for the full three points from the exchange, Dinh Thanh Binh snuck in the equaliser with four minutes left on the clock for both teams to share the spoils.

The one point gave Thanh Hoa 18 points from eight matches played – three points ahead of second-placed Hanoi FC who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Da Nang.

It took Hanoi just nine minutes to grab the lead through Pham Tuan Hai before an own goal from Marcao Silva in the 44th minute put both teams back on level.

2023 NIGHT WOLF V. LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Hanoi FC 1-1 Da Nang

Ho Chi Minh 3-5 Cong An

Khanh Hoa 1-1 Binh Duong

Viettel 2-1 Binh Dinh

Nam Dinh 1-1 Hai Phong

Song Lam Nghe An 2-2 Hong Linh Ha Tinh

Gia Lai 2-2 Thanh Hoa

