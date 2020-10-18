CJ Group has announced THE CJ CUP will be played at a new venue, Haesley Nine Bridges near Seoul, when Korea’s only PGA TOUR tournament returns home next year.

THE CJ CUP is being staged at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada this week after it was moved from The Club @ Nine Bridges on Jeju Island, Korea, which hosted the first three editions when the event was successfully launched in 2017.

Haesley, which translates to the ‘Village of Sunrise’, was designed by David Dale, who is also the course architect of The Club @ Nine Bridges. Known as one of Korea’s premier golf clubs, the Par-72, 7,388 yard course opened for play in 2009 and staged the CJ Invitational hosted by K.J. Choi from 2011 to 2013.

With Haesley Nine Bridges being a one-hour drive from Korea’s capital city of Seoul, CJ Group is excited at the prospect of reinforcing THE CJ CUP as the nation’s leading sports culture platform in the metropolitan area.

CJ Group is also anticipating increased fan attendance at Haesley Nine Bridges once policies are implemented to allow local and international sports fans to safely return on site for sporting events, thus raising anticipation of greater economic impact through active marketing and public relations activities.

Ethan Kim, Sports Marketing Director, CJ Group, said: “For three years from 2017, more than 40,000 fans visited the venue and successfully stimulated the local economy. Next year, we will do our best to promote the Republic of Korea to the world once again in the metropolitan area and further raise the stature of THE CJ CUP.”

He added that golf fans and players have enjoyed the experience of being on Jeju Island, an international tourist destination due to its nature and culture.

Moving the tournament to Haesley Nine Bridges near Seoul will allow CJ Group to further support the growth of the Korean golf industry and increase its significance of hosting an official PGA TOUR tournament in Korea.

Ty Votaw, Executive Vice President, International, PGA TOUR, said: “We look forward to visiting Haesley Nine Bridges for THE CJ CUP in 2021 and I’m sure our players will continue to experience what has truly become a world-class golf tournament famous for its hospitality, top-class golf facilities and services, and amazing Korean food. We have enjoyed being at Jeju Island and also here in Shadow Creek this week, and I am confident the 2021 tournament will be equally successful and continue to impact the growth of the game in Korea and across Asia through the playing of THE CJ CUP.”

Haesley Nine Bridges was selected for the first time in Korea in 2013 into the Top 100 Platinum Clubs of the World, which symbolizes the world’s most prestigious golf clubs and has made its name known to golf fans around the world.

Achieving the best facilities, services and differentiated club culture, the club has steadily risen to 31st place in 2015, 26th place in 2017, and 23rd place since its first selection in 2013 and has established itself as a world-renowned golf club.

