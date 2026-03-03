Following a successful world premiere, the Audi RS 5 has now shown off its dynamic driving in real-world conditions during its first drive in Morocco. On the Circuit de Marrakech and the winding roads of the Atlas Mountains, the first high-performance plug-in hybrid from Audi Sport showed what it’s made of: uncompromising performance, precision, and electrified athleticism that breaks the mold.

As the sun rises over the red clay walls of Marrakesh and the morning air is still cool above the asphalt, the city awakens with all its characteristic features: the vibrant hum of voices in the markets, the scent of exotic spices, and the labyrinthine alleyways of the old town. Just a few miles away, the expansive Atlas Mountains dominate the landscape – barren valleys, snow-capped peaks, and long switchback roads snaking up into the mountains. This is the setting for the new Audi RS 5 to unleash its full potential: uncompromising athleticism and precise cornering paired with genuine everyday usability.

The Audi RS 5 on the track

The Circuit de Marrakech was turned into a challenging course that put the RS 5 through its paces. Tight curves, slalom sections, and designated drift zones presented real and demanding driving conditions – with a clear focus on agility, precision, and cornering performance. Straight off the starting line, the RS 5 demonstrates how precisely and directly it responds to steering inputs. The torque distribution continuously adapts to the driving situation and enables nimble turns as well as a stable line at higher speeds.

Even with rapid load changes, the vehicle remains poised, under control, and superbly balanced thanks to its brand-new quattro drivetrain with Dynamic Torque Control. This enables electromechanical torque vectoring at the rear axle and transfers torque between the wheels with lightning speed and precision, resulting in agile steering, maximum stability, and controlled acceleration even out of the tightest bends.

For the first time, the new Audi RS 5 has a plug‑in hybrid drive. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 paired with a 130-kilowatt electric motor delivers 470 kW (639 PS)12 of system output and 825 Nm of torque. The powerful electric boost is particularly perceptible when accelerating spontaneously and ensures a direct response.

Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport: “The new RS 5 is setting new standards in technology and demonstrating the potential of its plug-in hybrid drive. Our electromechanical torque vectoring at the rear axle, together with the RS sport suspension, use that weight smartly. The result is a new RS 5 that drives with more precision and stability but still feels agile and light on its feet. More than ever, the red rhombus symbolizes the perfect alliance of next-gen engineering and quattro-driven performance.”

From the racetrack to the Atlas Mountains

The route heads from the Circuit de Marrakech to the expanses of the Atlas Mountains. On the tight switchback roads, the powerful PHEV puts its full versatility to use, demonstrating a harmonious balance of performance and comfort.

Here, the RS sport suspension with innovative twin‑valve shock absorbers shows off its full range. On lower-lying roads with uneven surfaces, the shock absorbers cushion even the smallest bumps. Higher up, they respond instantly to every body movement up rough climbs and through rocky channels.

Pitch and roll are noticeably reduced, making the drive feel smooth and controlled on any surface, but especially in the tight bends of the mountain passes. Steering remains precise, even when the road opens up again after a steep bend. On the passes, where boulders hug the roadside, it conveys a sense of absolute control.

In all-electric mode, the RS 5 glides almost silently through the mountain villages. Whenever the road becomes more challenging, the combustion engine and the electric motor join forces to provide superior power reserves that can be used for long climbs or winding switchbacks. On the passes of the Atlas Mountains, the driving feel is what the RS 5 stands for: a blend of easy confidence and athletic energy – perfectly attuned to an environment that could hardly be more demanding.

The RS 5 harmonizes with the Moroccan landscape not only technically, but aesthetically too. The interplay of light and shade gives its broad shoulders, flared fenders, and three-dimensional Singleframe a particularly vivid look. The darkened matrix LED headlights and the digital daytime-running-light signature in a checkered-flag design lend the car a striking and powerful presence.

Two worlds, one performance

The endurance test in Morocco shows how confidently the new RS 5 handles changing conditions and how versatile modern performance can be. The car not only masters the racetrack but also promises real everyday usability – in a new electrified form. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “Driving here in Morocco – with sun, dust, and challenging mountain roads – shows just how confidently and reliably our first high-performance plug-in hybrid handles real-world conditions. This is what Vorsprung durch Technik is all about: true innovation proves itself not on a test rig but out on roads around the world. The new Audi RS 5 stands for exactly that – high performance that delivers everywhere.”

