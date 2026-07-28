Team Peugeot TotalEnergies begins the next chapter in the evolution of the PEUGEOT 9X8 ahead of the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

Drawing on the experience gained since the car’s debut in the Hypercar category, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is working on a series of technical evolutions aimed at enhancing performance, efficiency and competitiveness.

This latest step marks an important milestone in the ongoing development of the PEUGEOT 9X8 as the team progresses towards the approval of its planned evolutions for 2027.

“Since its debut, the PEUGEOT 9X8 has been a platform in constant evolution. Competing at the highest level of endurance racing means continuously learning, adapting and progressing,” said Emmanuel Esnault, Team Principal, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies.

“The intensity of competition at a world championship level reinforces our determination to keep evolving. Our objective is clear: to position the 9X8 consistently among the top contenders. As we look ahead to 2027, the team is taking the next step in its development, focused on a revised approach to performance, efficiency and design. This work is a key milestone in preparing the next chapter of the PEUGEOT 9X8 story and perpetuating the legacy of PEUGEOT in endurance racing.”

Like this: Like Loading...