World Athletics is proud to announce two landmark initiatives in its Athletics for a Better World programme: becoming a signatory to the Sports for Nature Framework, a global initiative aiming to deliver transformative action for nature through sports, and signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the UNHCR, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, to further its commitment to working with refugee athletes around the world.

‘Protecting nature helps to protect the long-term future of our sport’

Launched in 2022, the Sports for Nature Framework sets out four key principles to help sport organisations protect and restore biodiversity and reverse nature loss:

· to protect nature and avoid damage to natural habitats and species;

· restore and regenerate nature wherever possible;

· understand and reduce risks to nature in their supply chains; and

· educate and inspire positive action for nature across and beyond sport.

“Doing what we can to protect nature helps to protect the long-term future of our sport,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. “Our sport, all sport, depends on healthy ecosystems, clear air and clean water.”

“This is an issue that our athletes care deeply about,” Coe continued. “Nature is where they train, where they compete, where they relax and reflect. We must take steps where we can to act on those concerns.”

To mark the occasion, World Athletics released a video comprised of messages from several of its Champions for a Better World, a group of athletes who are lending their voices to sustainability campaigning within the sport.

“Signing this framework is really important for World Athletics, and for all sports, because we depend on nature to do our sport,” said Commonwealth pole vault champion Eliza McCartney, one of the athletes who participated in the video. “It’s something that’s integral to our lives as athletes so it means a lot to us to be a part of that. And I’m very proud to be part of this.”

Olympians Elena Vallortigara, Sam Mattis, Ajla Del Ponte and Rhydian Cowley also contributed messages.

As part of its commitment to the Framework, World Athletics will:

· further embed biodiversity consideration in event delivery through the Athletics for a Better World (ABW) Standard

· incorporate biodiversity considerations into the ABW Impact Standard for Federations (to be launched in 2027)

· continue to provide athletes with platforms to voice their environment concerns and to champion solutions, and

· require all hosts of World Athletics Championship events from 2027 to undertake a biodiversity assessment pre-event to help with mitigation and risk management planning, and post-event for accountability, future benchmarking and event legacy.

Strengthening collaboration with UN’s Refugee Agency

The Memorandum of Understanding with the UN’s Refugee Agency builds on World Athletics’ long-standing collaboration with UNHCR and will help expand athletics’ positive impact on refugee athletes and communities worldwide.

“What began as a largely grassroots initiative at a refugee camp in Kenya ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games, has grown to become the world’s only year-round full-time refugee team programme,” Coe said. “The programme will only grow stronger thanks to our ongoing collaboration and friendship with UNHCR.”

Jorge Olague, UNHCR’s Head of Private Sector Partnerships, said: “At UNHCR we recognise the power and potential of sport to transform the lives of refugees and all those forced to flee violence, conflict and persecution. We thank World Athletics for their commitment to providing opportunities to young refugees through athletics and helping change the narrative on forced displacement with the Athlete Refugee Team.”

Athletics Kenya, represented by its president Jackson Tuwei, joined World Athletics as a signatory of the Sports for Nature Framework at a ceremony today in the Danish capital on the eve of the World Athletics Road Running Championships Copenhagen 26.

Athletics Kenya, along with the country’s national Olympic committee NOCK, has also played a pivotal role in the Athlete Refugee Team programme, providing logistical support, training and competition opportunities to several refugee athletes based in Kenya.

Kenyan athletes have also provided inspiration, including two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, who has served as a mentor for the Athlete Refugee Team since 2023.

In a video message addressing both the refugee team programme MOU and the Sports for Nature initiative, the former world record-holder said: “As sports men and women, we have the power to make a difference. And the more we consolidate our efforts for a better world, the brighter future we will leave behind for the planet, our children and future generations.”

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