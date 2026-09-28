Singapore put their FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 back on track tonight, defeating Bangladesh 1-0 as host Indonesia were held scoreless by Malaysia in a Group A, Division 1 tie at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Harhy’s Stewart nodded home the winner for Singapore in the 35th minute with left-back Nur Adam Abdullah providing the cross. It was Harhy’s third international goal.

The win gave Singapore their first three points of the competition after losing to Indonesia in the opening tie.

Meanwhile, a determined Malaysian side held Indonesia scoreless..

The Indonesians had to play for much of the game with ten men when Thom Haye was red-carded in the 37th minute for a hard challenge on Malaysia’s Arif Aiman Hanapi.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAS #FAM

Singapore put their FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 back on track tonight, defeating Bangladesh 1-0 as host Indonesia were held scoreless by Malaysia in a Group A, Division 1 tie at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Photos Courtesy #FAS #FAM

Like this: Like Loading...