Teerasak Poeiphimai fired in a brace for Thailand to chalk up a 4-0 win over Pakistan as Vietnam edged the Philippines 1-0 in Group B, Division 1 of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

Pakistan fended off an early Thai onslaught before Teerasak fired in the opener in the 31st minute, and Jude Soonsup-Bell doubled the lead in the 41st minute.

An own goal from Pakistan’s Haris Zeb in the 64th minute gave Thailand their third goal, and Teerasak rounded off a fine evening for the Thais with six minutes left on the clock.

In the meantime, Vietnam were also on the winning track with a narrow 1-0 victory over the Philippines.

The only goal of the game came from Nguyen Dinh Bac in the 25th minute.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAT #PFF

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