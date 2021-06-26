There’s an air of excitement following the official qualifying draw for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup yesterday where the Philippines have been drawn in Group F against Hong Kong and Nepal.

Mariano Araneta, Jr. the President of the Philippines Football Federation (PFF), has expressed optimism on the result of the draw.

“We wish the Philippine women’s national team all the best as they face Hong Kong and Nepal in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India Qualifiers 2022,” said Araneta.

“This is the team’s return to competition and we hope they can make their return to the Women’s Asian Cup as they embark on the path to World Cup qualification.”

The top team at the end of the group stage will advance to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 final round to be held in India in January 2022, which is also the qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The qualifiers will be held from 13-25 September 2021 in Nepal.

“We are hopeful of the women’s national team’s chances in the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers,” added PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes.

“The road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup formally begins with the Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers.”

#AFF

