Thongchai Jaidee shot a closing 4-over 74 to finish in a tie for 34th position at the U.S. Senior Open at the Omaha Country Club in Nebraska on Sunday.

The Thai veteran star made two birdies against six bogeys to end the week on 9-over 289, with Jim Furyk winning the tournament 7-under 273 after the posting a final round 71 to win by three shots from Retief Goosen and Mike Weir.

This week was only Thongchai’s fourth start of the year on PGA TOUR Champions after COVID-19 threw a spanner in his schedule after earning his card by finishing second in Qualifying School in December of 2019. He finished T11 in his last start at the Principal Charity Classic in June and was in the top-30 in two other appearances.

Final-Round Notes

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Course Setup: Par 70 / 6,711 yards (R4: 73.894; Cumulative: 74.127)

Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s and winds NNE at 10-15 mph

Summary: Jim Furyk captured his first PGA TOUR Champions major title and third win of the season at the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club. After firing 6-under 64 in the second round to take the lead, Furyk never looked back with rounds of 66 and 71 on the weekend to post 7-under. Mike Weir and Retief Goosen shared runner-up honors at 4-under.

Player To Par Scores 1. Jim Furyk -7 72-64-66-71 – 273 (-7) T2. Mike Weir -4 70-71-68-67 – 276 (-4) T2. Retief Goosen -4 72-69-66-69 – 276 (-4) 4. Rod Pampling -3 69-72-69-67 – 277 (-3)

Like this: Like Loading...