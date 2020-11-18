BANGKOK (18 Nov 2020) – PTT Chonburi Bluewave scored a thumping 12-2 win over Bangkok City as they remained at the top of the Futsal Thai League 2020.

After 19 matches, Bluewave have amassed 51 points – four points ahead of ASM Port Authority from the same number of matches played.

Krit Aran Sanya Lak was on target four times (third, 25th, 29th and 35th minute) as Muhammad Osamanmusa grabbed a brace (third and 29th).

The other goals for Bluewave were scored by Ronachai Chungwongsuk (22nd minute), Marcus Vinicius Canella Gava (24th), Sarawut Phalapruek (30th), Thiago Mora de Oliveira (33rd), Thanatul Thadawiroj (34th) and Jirawat Sornwichian (39th).

Bangkok City’s two goals were scored by Kittipong Phochai (32nd and 37th minute),

In the meantime, ASM Port kept up the pressure at the top of the standings with a 4-3 win over Phetchaburi Rajabhat – with Sutthiporn Kladcharoen delivering the winner in the very last minute of play.

ASM were on target off Marcos Vinicius de Mendonca (1st), Thawatchai Rairat (7th) and Rian Feitose Gomes (37th) as Phetchaburi replied through Atipong Munplai (3rd) and Natthawat (30th and 35th).

RESULTS

Tha Kham Cold Room beat Kasem Bundit 1-0

Cat FC beat Singha Samut Sakhorn 4-3

PTT Bluewave Chonburi beat Bangkok City FC 12-2

Thammasat Stallions beat Northeast 2-1

Port ASM beat Phetchaburi Rajabhat 4-3

Bangkok BTS beat Royal Navy 8-3

BKC Prachinburi Highway drew with Surat Thani 1-1

#AFF

#FAT

#FutsalThaiLeague

Like this: Like Loading...