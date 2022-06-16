Pulau Pinang girls made a scorching start to their campaign in the MHC National Boys And Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament 2022 when they thumped Perlis 17-0 in a Group A tie earlier today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Nur Iman Adawiyah Mohd Suhaimi grabbed a personal best when she slammed in five field goals in the 31st, 34th, 35th, 35th and 56th minute to lead the way as Pulau Pinang made a total shutout of a Perlis side that made a token defence until the floodgates opened in the ninth minute through Nurin Syazwani Rusli penalty corner.

Siti Sarah Shamsul Jailani (44th, 45th and 60th minute) and Nur Zahirah Aleya Muhammad Zahari (11th, 17th and 33rd) fired a hat trick each to be followed by a brace from Nurul Jannah Nasuha Zaisham (13th and 60th).

The rest of the goals were scored by Nur Aina Danish Mohd Azhar in the 42nd minute, Ainnur Insyirah Mohd Khairul Anuar in the 47th and Nur Adilya Dina Jajaindawan in the 53rd minute.

In the meantime in the Boys’ Division, Melaka were the big winners when they blanked out Sabah 6-0 in a Group B encounter.

Muhammad Naqib Asyraf hit the double with goals in the 12th and 43rd minute as Anoushraj Awieng Dinesh (6th), Ahmad Syabil Awang (29th), Muhammad Zakirin Abd Rahim (29th), Khir Zikril Jefri (49th) then rounded things off at the end.

MHC National Boys And Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament 2022

RESULTS

BOYS

Melaka 6-0 Sabah

Johor 2-3 Negeri Sembilan

Selangor 4-0 Perlis

GIRLS

Pahang 3-0 Kedah

Selangor 2-4 Melaka

Terengganu 4-1 Sarawak

Kuala Lumpur 2-3 Perak

Pulau Pinang 17-0 Perlis

Negeri Sembilan 1-0 Johor

