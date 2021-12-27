Ticket sales for the first leg of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020 final are purchasable online at www.fas.org.sg/tickets for all zones.

The two-legged finals will see Indonesia and Thailand battle it out to be crowned ASEAN’s best on 29 December 2021 and 1 January 2022. Tickets will be priced at S$25.00 for adults and S$15.00 for children 12 years of age and under.

Apart from online sales, fans will also be able to call the Ticketmaster hotline (+65 3158 8588) to get their tickets for the finals of the international flagship tournament.

Ticket sales for the second leg of the final will then commence on Thursday, 30 December 2021, from 12pm.

The final matches will kick off at 8.30pm at the National Stadium. Gates will open two hours before and fans are advised to make their way to the stadiums early to avoid any delays for entry.

Fans will continue to be issued a coloured wrist tag for identification that allows re-entry, after showing proof of full vaccination* and completing the mandatory bag checks. Refunds will not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination.

Similarly, children aged 12 and below, who are exempted from vaccination, must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 years old and above. All children aged three and above will need a ticket for entry.

In line with COVID-19 safe management measures, strict safe distancing measures will be maintained with seating in groups of two and 1m safe distancing between each group. Food and drinks are not permitted in the stadiums and fans are required to wear their masks at all times.

*A person is fully vaccinated after they have received the appropriate regimen of World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) vaccines (e.g. Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca-SKBio, Serum Institute of India, Janssen, Sinopharm, Sinovac-CoronaVac) including their respective duration post-vaccination for the vaccine to be fully effective. – www.fas.org.sg

Ticket Category Price Adult S$25.00 Concession* S$15.00

*Applicable to children aged 12 and below

Match Mode Time/Date Final Leg 1 Online 9am, Monday, 27 December Ticketmaster hotline (+65 3158 8588) 10am, Monday, 27 December Final Leg 2 Online 12pm, Thursday, 30 December Ticketmaster hotline (+65 3158 8588)

AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 Final Fixtures

Date Match Time Venue Wednesday, 29 December 2021 Indonesia vs Thailand 8.30pm National Stadium Saturday, 1 January 2022 Thailand vs Indonesia

