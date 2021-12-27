#Shopping destination designed to inspire members and support local sports community

SUTL Sportsland, a joint venture company of SUTL Global Pte Ltd (“SUTL Global”) has launched a new Nike Rise concept store following a refurbishment of its Nike store in Pavilion mall. Touted as the largest store in the capital city, Nike Pavilion boasts a wide assortment of products that will inspire SUTL Life members, families and local communities to make sport a daily habit.

Powered by premium member services that combine immersive in-store experiences such as early access to exclusive releases, launches, events and data-driven personalisation, the new Nike store brings an assortment of locally curated products and seasonal offerings across men, women and kids. As consumers become more discerning about improving their performance, treadmill trials are also offered to test shoes prior to purchase.

A renewed focus on women provides female shoppers with a range of footwear and apparel collection for dance, fitness, running, yoga and streetwear, as well as specialist services like bra fitting and personal styling by well-informed store athletes and category experts.

To create seamless consumer experiences Nike Pavilion blends brick and mortar space by offering appointment services for in-store shopping, home delivery and curbside pickup where shoppers can collect their gear at designated points within the mall.

In keeping with the Nike Rise concept, Nike Pavilion has released a series of Nike By You illustrations created by local artist, Shu Yee. These quirky designs, which represent Malaysia’s famous local delicacies such as Roti Canai, Durian and Teh Tarik, are now available for Nike members to personalise their T-shirts and totes.

“Nike Pavilion is more than just another retail space. The store is carefully conceptualised with multiple touch points that offer consumers a fully immersive Nike experience. From informed in-store staff and member services to carefully-curated seasonal looks and displays, its appeal drives inspiration to sporting enthusiasts, deepens their connection with the local community and brings the best product range that meets every individual’s needs,” stated Tarundeep Singh, senior director Nike Stores, Southeast Asia & India.

Added Singh: “The store concept encapsulates the city’s vibe through its design. We hope this will be the sporting destination for all, whether they are fitness enthusiasts, sport inspired or purveyors of active lifestyle.”

Mr Arthur Tay, Chairman and CEO of SUTL Global, remarked: “The opening of Nike Pavilion in Kuala Lumpur marks another milestone in SUTL’s journey as a leading distributor of consumer and lifestyle goods in Asia.”

He added: “We believe the Nike Rise concept will elevate the overall customer experience to a whole new level, adding more vibrancy and energy to all SUTL-operated Nike stores. Despite an evolving retail landscape during the pandemic, we believe that our concerted efforts to transform the sporting lifestyle with a stronger emphasis on personal health and well-being will indeed reap success in more ways than one.”

