Tickets for the Vietnam-Japan clash on 11 November 2021 at the My Dinh National Stadium have been sold out.

Vietnam will take on Japan in their fifth game of Group B of the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tickets have been priced between VND500,000 to VND1.2 million (USD 22 to USD 53) and have been on sale since 27 October 2021.

Each customer was allowed to buy only two tickets per match via VinID application.

#AFF

#VFF

