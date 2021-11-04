The PGA TOUR announced today that Bellerive Country Club has been awarded the 18th Presidents Cup, to be held in St. Louis in 2030. The biennial global team competition will make Bellerive its seventh different United States venue since its inception in 1994, including a second consecutive trip to the Midwest.

Bellerive adds the Presidents Cup to its storied history of hosting the game’s most prestigious events dating back to the 1965 U.S. Open won by Gary Player, who completed the career grand slam with his victory in St. Louis. Since then, Bellerive welcomed the 1981 U.S. Mid-Amateur; two PGA Championships (1992, 2018); the 2001 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship (which was cancelled following the September 11 terrorist attacks); the 2004 U.S. Senior Open, the 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.

“St. Louis is a passionate and iconic sports town and one which embraces teams and events such as the Presidents Cup with tremendous enthusiasm. The combination of St. Louis and Bellerive Country Club will make for a memorable experience for fans onsite and those watching around the world,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “We are grateful to the Presidents Cup’s Global Partners, Citi, Cognizant and Rolex, for their support, as well as the leadership at Bellerive for their commitment and drive to bring the 2030 Presidents Cup to St. Louis.”

Bellerive Country Club was established in 1897 and will celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2022. The Club was originally designed by renowned architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr., in 1960 and was dubbed the “Green Monster of Ladue” for its staggering distance at the time. The course underwent a major renovation in 2005, as well as strategic renovations in 2013 and 2019, all of which were led by Jones’ son, Rees Jones, whose work helped position Bellerive to host more of the game’s premier events well into the future.

Most recently, U.S. Presidents Cup participant Brooks Koepka (2017) won the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive, where he held off Tiger Woods to claim his third career major championship title.

“Bellerive is thrilled to host the 2030 Presidents Cup and once again showcase the best golfers in the world in St. Louis,” said Bellerive Country Club President Rick Walsh. “It will be an incredible event for the community, fans and players, and a great celebration of St. Louis.”

The Presidents Cup was last played in 2019 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, which saw the U.S. Team mount a thrilling comeback on the final day to claim victory over a renewed International Team in Australia. The Presidents Cup will return in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20-25, following a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bellerive Country Club will be the seventh golf course in the United States to host the Presidents Cup, joining Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Prince William County, Virginia (1994, 1996, 2000, 2005); TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California (2009, 2025); Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (2013); Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey (2017); and Quail Hollow Club (2022). Medinah Country Club in Chicago will serve as host of the 2026 event.

