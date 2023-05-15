The Malaysian women’s field hockey team defeated Indonesia 6-0 in their final pool match at the Morodok Techo National Stadium today.

Malaysia, who didn’t drop a single point in four matches, will play Thailand for the SEA Games gold tomorrow (Tuesday).

Coach Nasihin Nubli’s squad will start as favourites, having beaten Thailand 3-0 in the pool.

Malaysia earned 21 penalty corners but could convert three while two more were off penalty strokes and one a field attempt.

Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi started the rout with a field goal in the second minute, while the other goals were scored by Nuramirah Shakirah (ninth), Khairunnisa Ayuni Sharuddin (36th, 55th), Nuramirah Shakirah (50th) and Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar (55th).

“We had expected the Indonesian team to camp in their semi-circle and that’s exactly what happened.,” he said.

