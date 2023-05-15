Malaysia kept up the momentum to demolish India 5-0 in their second game of Group C of the Sudirman Cup earlier this evening in Suzhou, China.

After demolishing Australia 5-0 the previous day, Malaysia’s emphatic win over India ensured them a decisive game against Chinese Taipei tomorrow to decide Group C winner, following the latter’s 4-1 win over Australia.

Both Malaysia and Chinese Taipei are already through to the quarterfinals.

The surprised pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Dhruv Kapila in the mixed doubles backfired for India when they fell to a 16-21, 17-21 loss to Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie.

With the first point, it gave the Malaysian camp confidence as Lee Zii Jia then triumphed 21-16, 21-11 victory over Kidambi Srikanth.

Two points up for Malaysia and the expectation was on the experienced PV Sindhu to turn things around but Goh Jin Wei would serve up a surprise after losing the first set 14-21.

Sindhu struggled for the most part and conceded the second set to Jin Wei 21-10 as the 23-year-old Penangite then stormed to her first win over the Indian with a fantastic 22-20 victory.

With 3-0 in front and already through to the next round, Malaysia then wrapped things up in the men’s doubles with Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik beating Satwiksalraj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty 21-18, 21-19.

Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah then rounded off the fine evening for Malaysia with a 21-15, 21-13 victory over Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in the women’s doubles.

