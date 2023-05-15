National judo exponent Amir Daniel Abdul Majeed repeated his bronze medal-winning feat in the SEA Games.

The 19-year-old defeated Philippines’ Keisei Nakano in the men’s Under-73kg bronze medal repecharge at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre today.

Amir, who also won bronze at the Hanoi SEA Games last year, was visibly pleased with his performance.

“This is the second time I have faced him (Nakano) in the SEA Games, we also fought in Hanoi (last year). I did better (today) than the last time,” said Amir, who has been training since he was 14.

I didn’t really get to execute my game plan but I managed to pull him towards my game and thankfully, I succeeded.

Amir, had earlier lost to Cambodia’s Shintaro Uno, who is a naturalised exponent originally from Japan. Uno is the 2018 Veteran’s World Judo Championships winner.

