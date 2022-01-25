Innovation and tradition today both came together as the 57th edition of the Tirreno-Adriatico Eolo, scheduled to take place from Monday 7 to Sunday 13 March, was presented in Le Marche’s regional capital of Ancona.
This year’s route consists of a ‘cocktail’ of stages suited to the characteristics of every type of rider, from time-trialists to sprinters, finisseurs and climbers. The race will open with an individual time trial and end with a stage suitable for sprinters.
The stages
Stage 1 – Lido di Camaiore (individual time trial), 13.9 KM
Stage 2 – Camaiore – Sovicille, 219 KM
Stage 3 – Murlo – Terni, 170 KM
Stage 4 – Cascata delle Marmore – Bellante, 202 KM
Stage 5 – Sefro – Fermo, 155 KM
Stage 6 – Apecchio – Carpegna, 213 KM
Stage 7 – San Benedetto del Tronto – San Benedetto del Tronto, 159 KM
The President of Regione Marche, Francesco Acquaroli said: “An unmissable appointment on the international cycling calendar, the Corsa dei Due Mari will cross the hinterland of Le Marche through enchanting places and scenarios. It will be a great showcase for our region, which focuses on sport to promote its beauties. Before the final stage of San Benedetto del Tronto, our region’s villages and our hinterland will be the stage upon which champions will compete for the final victory. The inland areas of Le Marche are a treasure that the race will enhance, helping to relaunch the economy of our territory”.
Mauro Vegni, RCS Sport Cycling Director said: “Finally, after many years the Tirreno[1]Adriatico will end on a public holiday, Sunday 13 March, instead of Tuesday as it has been in the recent past. New locations and new sponsors have decided to join the race and this highlights the strength of the project. As per tradition, the starting field will be of the highest level. Riders of the caliber of Pogacar – winner of the last edition – and Alaphilippe, reigning UCI World Champion, have already confirmed their participation; as well as the young prospect Evenepoel and Italian veteran Vincenzo Nibali. I am sure that we have all the ingredients for a spectacular and hard-fought race that will also show the world some special places and unique scenarios”.
Stefano Allocchio, RCS Sport Cycling Race Director said: “We have designed a balanced race that will respond to the characteristics of each type of rider. We have made changes to the structure of the race by putting the individual time trial on the first day and not the last. We also decided to introduce a hard mountain stage – with the double ascent of the Carpegna – but without an uphill arrival. We’ve done this while retaining the traditional ‘Tappa dei Muri’, in the Marche hinterland, in addition to the stage finish on the Bellante – suitable for finisseurs, with a spectacular start from the Marmore Falls. We have not forgotten the sprinters though, with the Sovicille, Terni and San Benedetto del Tronto stages. The route will touch four regions – Tuscany, Umbria, Abruzzo and Le Marche – with different characteristics and landscapes that will bring prestige to the Corsa dei Due Mari again this year”.
“In the wake of history with the Gran premio Città di Camaiore – comments the Mayor of Camaiore Alessandro Del Dotto – hosting again the inaugural stage of the Tirreno[1]Adriatico, one of the most important races in the world, is an honor and an enormous opportunity. This event reaffirms the cycling tradition of Camaiore and represents a great opportunity to increase international visibility, for Camaiore and for the whole of Versilia. It is a breath of fresh air in our daily lives, leaving a sign of hope in our day-to-day moments still afflicted by the pandemic.”
Antonio Spazzafumo, Mayor of San Benedetto del Tronto, said: “As per tradition, once again the appointment with the Tirreno-Adriatico is renewed and once again San Benedetto del Tronto will host the final stage of the competition that unites the two coasts of the country. I believe that the event largely deserves the attention that the Municipality reserves for it, because, through it, San Benedetto del Tronto manages to capture a large television audience through its passion for cycling. So let’s get ready to experience this great sporting festival and a wonderful show, certain that the combination of cycling champions and the landscapes they cross will once again constitute a formidable promotional vehicle for our territory.”
Daniele Bennati, coach of the Italian National Cycling Team, said: “This is a beautiful Tirreno-Adriatico and reminds me of one of the first editions I rode as a pro, with the bunch sprint on the last stage in San Benedetto del Tronto. It’s a very balanced route with mixed terrains, from stages suitable for sprinters to more challenging ones like the stage with the double climb to Carpegna, that will be decisive for the general classification and will also have a particular significance because they are the roads where Marco Pantani used to train. Even if it is at the beginning of the season, this is a race that already provides a lot of information on rider form. I will follow it very closely.” – www.giroditalia.it