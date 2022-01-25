The President of Regione Marche, Francesco Acquaroli said: “An unmissable appointment on the international cycling calendar, the Corsa dei Due Mari will cross the hinterland of Le Marche through enchanting places and scenarios. It will be a great showcase for our region, which focuses on sport to promote its beauties. Before the final stage of San Benedetto del Tronto, our region’s villages and our hinterland will be the stage upon which champions will compete for the final victory. The inland areas of Le Marche are a treasure that the race will enhance, helping to relaunch the economy of our territory”.

Mauro Vegni, RCS Sport Cycling Director said: “Finally, after many years the Tirreno[1]Adriatico will end on a public holiday, Sunday 13 March, instead of Tuesday as it has been in the recent past. New locations and new sponsors have decided to join the race and this highlights the strength of the project. As per tradition, the starting field will be of the highest level. Riders of the caliber of Pogacar – winner of the last edition – and Alaphilippe, reigning UCI World Champion, have already confirmed their participation; as well as the young prospect Evenepoel and Italian veteran Vincenzo Nibali. I am sure that we have all the ingredients for a spectacular and hard-fought race that will also show the world some special places and unique scenarios”.

Stefano Allocchio, RCS Sport Cycling Race Director said: “We have designed a balanced race that will respond to the characteristics of each type of rider. We have made changes to the structure of the race by putting the individual time trial on the first day and not the last. We also decided to introduce a hard mountain stage – with the double ascent of the Carpegna – but without an uphill arrival. We’ve done this while retaining the traditional ‘Tappa dei Muri’, in the Marche hinterland, in addition to the stage finish on the Bellante – suitable for finisseurs, with a spectacular start from the Marmore Falls. We have not forgotten the sprinters though, with the Sovicille, Terni and San Benedetto del Tronto stages. The route will touch four regions – Tuscany, Umbria, Abruzzo and Le Marche – with different characteristics and landscapes that will bring prestige to the Corsa dei Due Mari again this year”.