Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) have set an ambitious target of winning all three trophies in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) 2021 which flicks of tomorrow evening.

Other than the two trophies – the League Cup and the TNB Cup, TNB will also be up for the Charity Shield on Friday evening against UniKL.

“TNB have set an ambitious target because the combination of discipline, passion, identity and strength of the players give us an advantage over the opposing teams,” said Mohamad Ariff Zainol, TNB’s Chief Corporate Services Officer.

“Without the participation of imported players for the league this time around, the competition will be keen and evenly balanced.”

Added TNB head coach Nor Azlan Bakar: “The absence of imported players will give a different dimension to the teams competing in the league this season.

“This year is the best opportunity for TNB to win the league title after last taking it in 2010.”

