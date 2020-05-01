The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) today published its Sustainability Pre-Games Report, showing details of how it plans to deliver a sustainable Tokyo 2020 Games and highlighting progress on some of the initiatives undertaken throughout 2019.

Key activities and achievements covered in this report include:

Activities promoting 100% renewable energy electricity use during the Games:

Tokyo 2020 is targeting to achieve 100% renewable energy for electricity used to power the Games, via procurement from renewable energy sources and the use of a tradable green certification system. The renewable energy mix will be from clearly identified power sources and will include electricity from the areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami.

The use of hydrogen energy in line with Japan’s transition to a hydrogen-based economy:

In addition to 500 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that will be used at Games-time – provided by Worldwide Olympic Partner Toyota – hydrogen will be used as the fuel for the Olympic and Paralympic Cauldrons and the Torches during part of its journey through Japan. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will also use hydrogen energy in some of the Olympic/Paralympic Village facilities.

The reduction of CO 2 emissions:

The Tokyo 2020 Games’ carbon footprint is estimated at 2.73 million tonnes. This represents a reduction of 280,000 tonnes of CO 2 , after implementing avoidance and reduction measures such as the use of rented or leased products, the use of existing venues, renewable energy use, and low-pollution and fuel-efficient vehicles such as fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and adoption of energy-saving facilities. “Towards Zero Carbon” is the message of Tokyo 2020’s “Climate Change” themed initiatives and encapsulates the collective efforts by Tokyo 2020 and its multiple delivery partners.

Participation by Tokyo 2020 in the Sports for Climate Action Framework and various activities to raise awareness of climate change:

In cooperation with the United Nations and other organisations, Tokyo 2020 has observed the “International Day of Sports for Development and Peace” to raise awareness of climate change and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The “Victory Ceremony Podium Project”:

Tokyo 2020, in collaboration with TOP Partner P&G, will implement an initiative to manufacture the Tokyo 2020 medal podiums from post-consumer plastic packaging collected throughout Japan. After the Games, the podiums will be utilised. With plastic waste and marine plastic pollution becoming key global concerns, this project will showcase circular economy principles and a sustainable society that makes the most of available resources.

Promotion of the 3Rs concept (“reduce, reuse, recycle”) at Tokyo 2020 venues:

Amongst other initiatives, recyclable paper containers for serving meals will be provided to spectators to encourage their use over single-use plastics. Tokyo 2020 will also promote proper waste sorting to achieve its target of reusing and recycling 65% of Games-time waste.

Promotion of “Diversity & Inclusion”:

Tokyo 2020 strives to increase awareness of Diversity and Inclusion in society through creative initiatives including the launch of its various licensed merchandise of D&I Collection. The designs, which also feature the emblems of the Olympic and Paralympic Games side by side, are inspired by the checkered Games emblem symbolising diversity and represent the individuality expressed by many different people – a message of progress toward a diverse and harmonious society.

Implementation and third-party certification of ISO20121 Event Sustainability Management Standard

Implementation of multifaceted initiatives in new permanent venues and facilities:

In addition to ensuring accessibility and using energy-saving technologies including the next-generation building energy management system (BEMS), the newly reconstructed Olympic Stadium features passive design such as large eaves and terraces that control wind flow and let in the summer breezes, and thus harmonises with the natural environment, bringing together the latest technologies.