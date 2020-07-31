In just two weeks’ time, the FIA World Endurance Championship will make its eagerly-anticipated return to the racetrack as WEC Season 8 resumes for round 6, the TOTAL 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium (13-15 August).

While the event will be held behind closed doors with various Covid-19 regulations in place to ensure that safety for the teams and drivers competing is paramount, the championship is also working on a special fan-based initiative to help fans feel as close to the action as possible. More about this new campaign will be revealed later this afternoon so keep watching out for it!

Elsewhere, the tenth instalment of the official WEC podcast – WEC Talk – has been released and today is a must-listen to episode all about the return of LMP and GTE machinery to the magical Ardennes forests!

Below is an excerpt from WEC CEO Gérard Neveu‘s interview:

“It is crucial to have racing back again – mandatory, in fact. It is like if you ask me how important it is to feel your heart beating… If it doesn’t happen, you would die. It’s the same for motorsport, if we aren’t racing then we will be destroyed. Nevertheless, the fact we can race again means that we are still alive and we guarantee that we will deliver a great championship with a proper result. We will try to respect all the efforts that the competitors have made since the start of the season.”

Also chatting to WEC Talk host is Aston Martin Racing’s Maxime Martin – the only local driver out of the 87 WEC competitors due to take part at Spa-Francorchamps.

