Vietnam put up a gallant fight but in the end, had to concede to a 3-2 loss to Russia in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Futsal World Cup this evening at the Vilnius Arena in Lithuania.

After some sustained pressure, Russia finally prised open the lead in the 11th minute when Andrei Afanasev sets up Robinho.

They then doubled the advantage seven minutes later through Ivan Chishkala as Vietnam finally got onto the scoresheet off Nguyen Dac Huy’s persistence for the score to stand at 2-1 to the Russians.

Russia started the second half very much the same as they had done in the first with Chishkala thick in the action for his second and the team’s third right at the half hour mark.

And while Vietnam managed to fire in their second goal of the game through Pham Duc Hoa in the 39th minute, they just could not muster that little extra for the equaliser.

#AFF

Photos: FIFA via Getty Images / AFC

Like this: Like Loading...