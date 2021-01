The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) plan to organize the first-ever Women’s Futsal League this year.

The decision was unveiled at a briefing held by the VFF recently.

The inaugural Women’s Futsal League will be held on 6-14 September 2021.

The Vietnam Futsal League for men has been planned for 10 March to 26 July 2021 while the National Cup slated for 26 August to 10 September 2021.

