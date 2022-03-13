The Vietnam Futsal women’s national team will head to Bangkok for friendlies as part of their programme to prepare for the 31st SEA Games in May this year.

A total of 22 players have been selected for training at the Thai Son Nam Sports Centre District 8 under the watchful eyes of head coach Truong Quoc Tuan.

Training will be divided into three phases with the first having the team play against local youth Futsal team before heading to Bangkok where they will have four friendly games against Thai clubs.

With the SEA Games slated for 12-23 May 2022, the Vietnam Futsal women’s team will then return to Hanoi to familiarise themselves with the competition venue.

