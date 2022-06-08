Vietnam have made the cut to the quarterfinals of the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2022 after they emerged runners-up from Group C behind leaders South Korea.

In the final round of matches earlier this evening, Vietnam sidestepped Malaysia 2-0 off goals from Nham Manh Dung in the 28th minute and Bui Hoang Viet Ang’s penalty just before the break.

In the meantime, South Korea confirmed their position as Group C winners following their 1-0 win over Thailand off a lone strike from Go Jae-hyon in the 35th minute.

On the other hand, Australia emerged as Group B the previous day following wins over Kuwait and Jordan in between the draw to Iraq.

