The 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) kicks off with the 6 Hours of Imola (Italy), where 18 Hypercars are expected

The PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 and #94 feature a new Red White Black “Spirit Peugeot GTi” livery

The line-ups have been reorganized, with Paul Di Resta / Stoffel Vandoorne / Nick Cassidy in the #93 and Loïc Duval / Malthe Jakobsen / Théo Pourchaire in the #94

After the postponement of the 1812 km of Qatar due to the conflict in the Middle East, the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at the 6 Hours of Imola. For its fourth season on the world stage, Peugeot aims to continue its steady progress, building on a first podium in 2023, a second in 2024, and two more at the end of the 2025 season.

It is on this positive momentum that Team Peugeot TotalEnergies intends to begin the 2026 season at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola (4.909 km), following a very promising test session held in early March in Portimão (Portugal).

“The objective was to get familiar with the new Michelin Pilot Sport Endurance tyres, which we were discovering, while some of our competitors had already used them in races at Daytona and Sebring,” explains Emmanuel Esnault, the new Team Principal of Peugeot TotalEnergies. “These tests were very positive, and we will still have the opportunity to run at the rescheduled Prologue on April 14 in Imola, just before the race weekend.”

Even though the FIA WEC season starts very late this year, the drivers of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies have not been inactive. Paul Di Resta, Nick Cassidy, Malthe Jakobsen, and Alex Quinn have competed in the Asian Le Mans Series, the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the European Le Mans Series… “All our drivers have also worked in the simulator to prepare for the 2026 season,” adds Emmanuel Esnault.

“We have reshuffled our line-ups to best integrate Nick and Théo into the team. Each trio brings together a strong balance of experienced and complementary profiles.”

Although they have not received major upgrades this winter, aside from a minor aerodynamic adjustment related to the new FIA homologation wind tunnel (Windshear, USA), the two PEUGEOT 9X8 cars now feature a new Red White Black livery, unveiled on February 26 at the Atelier Vendôme in Paris. This design, still based on the brands Hypergraph representing the three lion claws — a symbol of performance — pays tribute to Peugeot’s GTi heritage, as the brand will celebrate 100 years since its first participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans next June.

Emmanuel Esnault, Team Principal



“We approach this Prologue and this first race at Imola with a lot of humility, but also real determination. The off-season allowed us to work in depth on the car and on how we exploit every detail. Starting at Imola is a challenge, as it’s a demanding track where traffic management will be crucial. The level in Hypercar is extremely high. To be competitive, you have to be precise everywhere: in execution, in strategy, and in consistency. That’s where we want to take a step forward — and the results will follow.”

Loïc Duval (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)



“Imola is a circuit with immense heritage. It will be a real test for a first race, with a demanding layout where traffic management is very important. This winter, we worked in continuity with 2025 to optimize a base we already know well. One of the key challenges will be understanding and getting the best out of the new tyres to gain performance. In the #94, the goal is to allow everyone to fully express themselves and, on my side, to bring my experience to support the team and manage more delicate situations, so that everyone can give 100% of their potential in the race.”

Nick Cassidy (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93)



“I’m really looking forward to racing with the team for the first time. Imola is a circuit I know from other categories, but in FIA WEC, the competition is so intense! That’s what makes the challenge even more exciting. Sharing the #93 with Stoffel and Paul is a great opportunity to learn from very experienced drivers. My main objective will be to gain experience and give my best for the team from this very first race.”

Like this: Like Loading...