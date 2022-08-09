Vietnam have lined up two test matches next month to form part of their preparation for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in December.

The team under head coach Park Hang-seo will take on Singapore and India during the FIFA Match Days in September.

The three teams will compete in a round-robin format to decide the overall winner.

The matches will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on 21-27 September 2022.

Vietnam will play Singapore on 21 September 2022 and will take on India on 27 September 2022.

In between, Singapore will entertain India on 24 September 2022.

