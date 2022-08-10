The countdown to the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 is poised to kick off as the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) today announced the Official Draw will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday, 30 August, at 15:00 MYT (GMT+8).

With new title sponsor Mitsubishi Electric Corporation on board, the renamed event AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 will see the 10 qualified teams compete for the most coveted prize in ASEAN football.

Entering its 14th edition, this year’s tournament will also make a welcome return to a full home and away format.

The Official Draw will divide the teams into two groups of five, with each team playing two matches at home and two away in the group stage. The top two sides of each group will advance to the knockout stages consisting of two-legged semi-finals and finals.

The Official Draw will be conducted in Bangkok, Thailand with representatives from the AFF Council, Member Associations, sponsors and some of the participating teams expected to be in attendance.

The nine nations in the draw consist of Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste will compete for the tenth spot during the qualification round playoff matches.

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said: “Today’s announcement of the Official Draw marks a significant step forward in the preparations for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. We believe the fans and the national teams share our excitement, and the draw will kickstart the build-up to the region’s biggest football showpiece taking place at the end of the year.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFI V E, said: “With about four months until the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 kicks off in December, anticipation is set to grow among fans who have been eager to see their favourite teams back in action again. We are pleased to confirm the date and venue of the Official Draw and we look forward to working together with AFF and its member associations to deliver another successful edition of the tournament.”

Fans can tune in to the Official Draw which will be streamed live on the official AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 website and social media platforms, as well as on various channels and platforms by official media partners of the event.

