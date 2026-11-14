A 1-1 draw against the Qatar Under-23 side in their final round-robin tie at the Pleiku Stadium was enough to give the host Vietnam U23 squad the title at this year’s Gia Lai VTV Cup 2026.

After collecting the full points from two wins in two matches, the one point in their final game of the group was enough for Vietnam to emerge as the overall winner in the four-team competition.

Qatar’s Mohamed Faragall was the first to get onto the scoresheet in the 20th minute before Nguyen Minh Tam smashed in the equaliser for Vietnam three minutes after the restart.

Meanwhile, Thailand U23 came in third after outplaying the Singapore U23 side 3-1 in an earlier match.

Chaiyasit Popoon put Thailand ahead in the 33rd minute before Singapore replied through Amir Syafiz in the 41st minute to peg the score at 1-1 at the break.

Thailand stepped up the pressure in the second half to score twice through Phongsakorn Sangsakasopha (64th minute) and Paripan Wongsa (79th minute) for the win.​

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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