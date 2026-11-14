Citroën Racing Formula E Team welcomes HRX as a new partner ahead of new season 2027 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Italian motorsport racewear specialist has developed racing suits combining safety, comfort and performance with the Citroën racing team identity.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, technical excellence and attention to detail.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team is proud to announce its new partnership with HRX, the Italian specialist in high-performance bespoke motorsport racewear, ahead of Season 2027 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Beyond aesthetics, particular attention was given to driver ergonomics. Based on direct feedback from the Citroën’s Racing drivers, HRX added stretch panels around the armholes and lower back, allowing greater flexibility and freedom of movement inside the cockpit. The tailored construction also helps minimize excess fabric and discomfort, supporting the drivers throughout the demanding E-Prix.

As Citroën Racing prepares to enter the GEN4 era, this partnership highlights the importance of every detail in achieving performance, both on and off the track.

Beth Paretta, Citroën’s Racing Formula E Team Managing Director & Team Principal: “We are pleased to work with HRX. It’s not a secret for anyone that in motorsport, every detail matters, and this partnership is a perfect example of how performance goes beyond the car itself as safety and comfort are critically important for elite racing drivers. By working closely with HRX, we have developed racing suits that reflect our identity while meeting the specific needs of our drivers. Their expertise and attention to detail make them a valuable partner as we enter this exciting new chapter.”

Ago Alberghino, HRX’s Founder: “In motorsport, performance is the result of countless details working together. And every detail matters. We are proud to join Citroën Racing for its new Formula E chapter, bringing HRX’s expertise in technical motorsport apparel, bespoke development and Italian manufacturing to support the team and specifically Jean-Eric Vergne and Nick Cassidy. We share the same determination to pursue excellence, challenge conventions and constantly improve.

At HRX, we believe that technical apparel should be much more than a uniform. It must be developed around the driver, combining protection, comfort and freedom of movement to meet the demands of competition. We are proud to contribute our experience to Citroën Racing, working together towards a common goal: making every detail count.”

Built around a shared commitment to performance and innovation, the partnership has led to the development of racing suits specifically designed to meet the demands of Citroën Racing in Formula E, combining advanced materials, driver comfort and freedom of movement.

One of the key elements of the collaboration has been the creation of a Citroën red signature, developed through an extensive color-matching process using FIA-homologated base materials. Working closely together, HRX and Citroën Racing refined the color through successive tests to achieve the desired finish, while preserving the fabric’s technical properties, breathability and safety standards.

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