The Vietnam women’s national team conceded a close 2-1 loss to the German women’s national side in a friendly yesterday.

It was a commendable performance from the Vietnam girls considering they were up against a team that is currently ranked second in the world in the women’s ranking.

In the game that was played at the Sparda Bank Hessen Stadium in Offenbach am Main, Paulina Krumbiegel scored with a delicate close-range finish early in the third minute to give Germany the lead.

The Vietnam girls then closed ranks as they prevented the hosts from doubling the advantage while at the same time attempting to create chances of their own through Hai Yen and Duong Thi Van.

It was not until the 80th minute of play that Vietnam’s goal was breached again through Janina Minge.

But the Vietnam women’s team did not give up and deep in injury time, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha blasted in the chance from close for the final scoreline.

The Vietnam women’s team is being prepared for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 next month.

