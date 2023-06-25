The Badminton Association of Malaysia’s players were the big winners at the Taipei Open when they sensationally swept two titles today.

Mixed doubles duo, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei along with teammates, Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee, performed remarkably to outplay their hosts and dominate the Taipei Open.

Despite playing against players from Chinese Taipei, the BAM players kept their cool and outplayed their rivals. Credit to the players and their coaches and especially to BAM. If these players continue on this trajectory, they will likely make the trip to Paris next year.

In the first final of the day, Tang Jie-Ee Wei, who have been one of the most exciting pairs of late, took the fight to Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Lin Xiao Min right from the start. They took the first set 21-12 and stormed through the second 21-8 to wrap up the win in half an hour.

In the final match of the day, Wei Chong and Wun Tee ranked fifth in this tournament, were up against the second-seeded Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han.

After narrowly going down 20-22 in the opening tie, the Malaysian pair charged back and pushed their rival all the way, winning 21-17 and forcing the rubber.

The decider was a thriller as the Malaysians threw everything they had into the game and steadily pulled away after the halfway mark to secure a well-earned 21-14 win and the title.

Malaysia were the big winners at the Taipei Open today, winning two of the five finals, more than any other country.

