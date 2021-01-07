Vietnam’s season-opening National Super Cup will be held in two days at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.

The National Super Cup will be played between V.League 1 champions Viettel FC and National Cup holders Hanoi FC.

Around 5,000 fans will be allowed for the National Super Cup game where they will be subjected to strict COVID-19 regulations set by the Ministry of Health.

Total prize money for this year’s National Super Cup match will be VND500 million (USD 21,600) – with VND300 million (USD 13,000) for the winner.

Like this: Like Loading...