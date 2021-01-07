Former Danish shuttler Jim Laugesen believed that with world No. 1 Kento Momota absence at the tournament would give opportunities for Denmark’s men’s singles stars—Viktor Axelsen, Ramus Gemke and Anders Antenson – to reach an ‘all-Danish final’.

Quoting from the Sports TV2 website, Laugesen added that given the performances shown by the Danish shuttlers at the last All England and Denmark Open, it is possible for an ‘all Danish’ showdown.

Japan’s ace Momota was forced to pull out from the Thailand Open series after he was tested positive for COVID-19 which also forced the whole Japanese team to withdraw.

At the All England 2020 event, Axelsen ended Denmark’s wait for a Danish player to stand on the podium of the oldest badminton championship by winning the tournament.

Axelsen’s two other compatriots—Antonsen and Gemke had displayed impressive performances at the Denmark Open 2020. Both managed to reach the final and creates an “all-Danish final” with the former winning the title.

Thailand is scheduled to host three major BWF tournaments starting with the Jan 12-17 Yonex Thailand Open. It will be followed by the Jan 19-24 Toyota Thailand Open and the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2020 from Jan 27-31. – Oleh Siti Zafirah Kamal

Like this: Like Loading...