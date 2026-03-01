The AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ kicked off last night with an unforgettable Opening Ceremony at the stunning Perth Stadium, where a staggering 44,379-strong crowd, the highest ever attendance in the competition’s history, gathered to witness the start of the Continent’s premier women’s national team competition.

The attendance at Perth Stadium spectacularly eclipsed the previous record of 18,000, which was recorded at the 2014 edition of the competition in Vietnam, underscoring the palpable excitement and anticipation surrounding the latest iteration of Asia’s flagship women’s competition.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/wac2026-breaks-attendance-record-in-dazzling-opening-ceremony

