Goals to Bruno Fornaroli and Bobô on either side of half-time ensured Perth Glory and Sydney FC took a point each from an entertaining 1-1 draw at HBF Park on Wednesday night.

The visitors bossed the first-half chances but saw their role reverse in the second half, as Perth pushed late to regain their early advantage to no avail.

The Sky Blues enjoyed 58% of possession and 10 shots to four in the first half, but Perth took a one-goal lead to the sheds thanks in part to Liam Reddy’s herculean goalkeeping efforts and Sydney’s attacking inefficiency.

Bruno Fornaroli was the goalscorer on 43 minutes after Diego Castro’s pass across the goal-face found the Uruguayan unmarked to tap it home. The goal was initially ruled out for offside before VAR rightly overturned the decision on the ground.

Perth put on a brighter second-half showing but the Sky Blues regained their attacking spark on the hunt for a leveller. Bobô thought he had won his side a penalty when Osama Malik put in a clumsy challenge in the box, but an offside call on the Brazilian denied Sydney the chance to score from the spot.

For more, please click on https://www.a-league.com.au/news/perth-glory-v-sydney-fc-match-report-highlights-score-video

Like this: Like Loading...